Donaldson remains 3 clear at Nedbank Challenge

Sun City, South Africa (SportsNetwork.com) - Jamie Donaldson carded his second 5-under 67 of the week on Saturday and remained three strokes clear of the field after three rounds of the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

Donaldson, a two-time winner on the European Tour, finished 54 holes at 16- under-par 200.

"I've got to go out there tomorrow and play really good golf. This is a tough field, and a lead in this event doesn't mean much," Donaldson admitted.

Thomas Bjorn shared the low round of the day honors with his 66. That helped him move into a share of second place at minus-13. He was joined there by Ryan Moore, who shot 67 in round three.

Sergio Garcia and Thongchai Jaidee matched Bjorn's 66. Garcia and Jaidee stand alongside Henrik Stenson (69) in fourth at 11-under-par 205 at Gary Player Country Club.

Donaldson had a steady front nine as he opened with three pars in a row. He converted back-to-back birdie chances at four and five to move to 13-under.

The Englishman parred each of the next four holes. He followed an up-and-down birdie on the 10th with kick-in birdie on No. 11, but his lead was down to two as Bjorn eagled the 10th and birdied the 11th to trim the deficit.

For the third time in his round, Donaldson made back-to-back birdie chances, this time from the 14th. That extended his lead to four.

Donaldson found rough of the 17th tee, then sand with his second shot. His third stopped on the back fringe and he took two more to get down. The bogey trimmed his lead to three, and that's where it ended as the final group all parred the 18th hole.

"I was in between clubs on the 17th tee. I hit 3-wood and started it at the traps, when it was driver over the top or 5-wood short. Naturally, that's my caddy's fault, not mine," Donaldson joked. "It put us in a difficult position, but in the end it was a good five."

Bjorn had three birdies on the front nine, and picked up three shots on the first two holes around turn. He played final seven holes in even-par with a bogey on the 14th and a birdie at the last.

Moore did his scoring in two bunches. After four straight pars to start his round, he carded three birdies in a 4-hole span from the fifth to jump to minus-11.

The CIMB Classic winner birdied the 11th, then stuffed his approach at the 13th within two feet and kicked that in to move to 13-under. Moore finished with five pars in a row.

NOTES: Defending champion Martin Kaymer stumbled to a 2-over 74 and dipped into a share of 14th at 5-under 211 ... Nineteen of the 30 players in the field broke par in the third round.