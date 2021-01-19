Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher, dead at 75

Hall of Famer Don Sutton passed away on Tuesday at the age of 75.

Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, California, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Hall of Famer in Cooperstown, New York. The Atlanta Braves said that Sutton died in his sleep. He was a long-time broadcaster for the Braves.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Don Sutton’s brilliance on the field, and his lasting commitment to the game that he so loved, carried through to his time as a Member of the Hall of Fame," said Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "I know how much he treasured his moments in Cooperstown, just as we treasured our special moments with him. We share our deepest condolences with his wife, Mary, and his family."

METS' STEVE COHEN FIRES GM JARED PORTER AFTER REPORTEDLY SENDING EXPLICIT PICTURES TO FEMALE REPORTER IN 2016

Sutton, a four-time All-Star, finished his career with a 324-256 record and a 3.26 ERA. He starred for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, and California Angels, before rejoining the Dodgers in 1988 to end his illustrious career.

Seven Hall of Famers passed away in 2020, including Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan, Phil Niekro, and Tom Seaver.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sutton was welcomed into Cooperstown in 1998. The Baseball Hall of Fame said he was inducted "on the strength of a career that was a perpetual string of consistent excellence."

"All I ever wanted to be was a pitcher growing up," Sutton once said. "I really didn’t want to be a Dodger or an Astro or a Spokane Indian or a Toledo Mud Hen. I wanted to be a pitcher."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.