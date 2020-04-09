Dominik Cruz appears to get new UFC 250 opponent after Jose Aldo's reported visa issue

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dominik Cruz’s fight against Jose Aldo at UFC 250 reportedly has an obstacle.

Aldo had trouble renewing his work visa in the U.S., Globo reported Monday. He reportedly tried to get it renewed at the U.S. Embassy in Brazil but the document isn’t being renewed right away because of the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

Cruz appeared to confirm his new opponent in a tweet. He called out Henry Cejudo, the UFC’s current bantamweight champion.

"Dear @HenryCejudo, The real king has already been told that we’re fighting May 9th. I’ll see you there.P.S. -Bring your other tiny lil friend @cptdasamericas so I can slap you both around,” Cruz wrote.

Cruz has not fought in the UFC since UFC 207 in 2016 where he lost via decision to Cody Garbrandt. He was set to fight Jon Lineker in 2019 at UFC 233 but he missed out due to an injury.

Dana White hasn’t officially announced Cruz would be fighting Cejudo.

UFC 250 is still set to take place on May 9. Where it would take place is still unclear. White previously said he was trying to secure a private island to host events after UFC 249. Where the island is located is unclear.