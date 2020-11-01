Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa tosses first career TD vs. Rams

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his first NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, and he came away with the first touchdown of his career at the end of the first quarter.

On 3rd-and-goal from the Rams’ 3-yard line, Tagovailoa dropped back and found wide receiver DeVante Parker in the middle of the endzone for the touchdown, and after a successful extra point from kicker Jason Sanders, the game was tied at 7-7 heading into the second quarter.

The Dolphins held a 28-10 lead over the Rams at the half. Tagovailoa completed 5 of 11 passes for 34 yards with one score.

Andrew Van Ginkel scored on a 78-yard fumble recovery and Jakeem Grant has an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown to extend Miami’s huge lead.

Earlier in the game, Tagovailoa fumbled and it led to a turnover and a Rams score.

Former Dolphins coach and NFL on FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson said on the pregame show he was surprised to see so much excitement in Miami around Tagovailoa.

“I’ve never seen this kind of excitement. You got to understand, the Dolphins have had a long dry spell. The last coach to win a playoff game? Dave Wannstedt 20 years ago,” Johnson said, adding that offensive coordinator Chan Gailey knows Ryan Fitzpatrick can be a streaky player at times and it would make sense for Tagovailoa to go in now.