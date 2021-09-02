Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa says Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is grateful for the support he received from head coach Brain Flores on Wednesday amid speculation last week that the team was interested in signing embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson .

Tagovailoa, who is entering his second season with the Dolphins, told reporters on Wednesday that he was thankful for Flores’ remarks earlier in the day confirming that Tua was their guy heading into Week 1.

"I think it means a lot with it coming from the head coach," he said. "The support that I have from him and from the team, it means a lot. But for me, I'm just focused literally on trying to get our guys ready for next week."

Flores dispelled any rumors that Miami was interested in acquiring Watson, who is involved in 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct.

"Yes," he told a reporter who asked if Tagovailoa would be the starter. "I don’t know if I can be any more clear. I don’t know how many times you want me to say it. I don't know how much clearer I can be. Tua’s our starter. I mean, do I need to say it again?"

Flores seemed to make his commitment to the former Alabama standout clear last season when he named the rookie Miami’s starter over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick following the team’s bye-week.

In 10 games played last season, Tagovailoa had 1,814 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 109 rushing yards with three more scores.