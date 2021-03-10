Dolphins going after Texans' Deshaun Watson, won't draft quarterback, NFL analyst says

The Miami Dolphins have entered the chat.

Former NFL quarterback and NBC Sports Broadcaster Chris Simms said Tuesday on the ProFootballTalk Live podcast that he believes the Dolphins are "all-in" on going after disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

"I do think that Miami is going to go all-in on trying to get Deshaun Watson. I do," Simms said. "I got that sense from people I trust around the league. So I don’t look at them as drafting a quarterback."

The Dolphins will likely start second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa but with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick entering free agency, they will have to address their quarterback needs soon. With the No. 3 and No. 18 overall picks, Miami will have the option of drafting another rookie high up in the first round.

The Chicago Bears are among the teams interested in Watson but with the No. 20 pick, they won’t have much to offer unless they say anyone is up for grabs.

The New York Jets have also been a rumored landing spot for Watson. General manager Joe Douglas made it clear during a press conference with reporters last week that while they see Sam Darnold’s potential, they’re listening to offers.

"I will answer the call if it's made," he said. "As it pertains to Sam, Sam’s, we think, a dynamic player in this league with unbelievable talent and who really, really has a chance to really hit his outstanding potential moving forward."

According to Sports Illustrated, eight teams have already reached out with interest in Darnold but it remains unclear if Houston is even willing to move on from Watson at this point.