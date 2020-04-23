Dolphins select Austin Jackson with No. 18 pick of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins selected offensive lineman Austin Jackson with the No. 18 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Dolphins’ selection of Jackson adds some protection for Tua Tagovailoa, who the team drafted earlier in the first round. Jackson was the fourth offensive lineman taken in the first round of the draft.

Jackson is listed at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 34 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He recorded a 5.07 40-yard dash, 27 reps on the bench press and 31-inch at the vertical jump.

The 20-year-old played in all 14 games for USC during his freshman season. He also played in 12 games in 2018 and 13 games in 2019. He was First Team All-Pac-12 in 2019.

Jackson took some time off going into his junior season to help out his sister. He donated bone marrow to his sister. She suffers from Diamond-Blackman anemia, which causes a low red-blood-cell amount affecting other blood components. He was the only person who matched up with her.

Miami will now have someone to protect Tagovailoa. Jackson wasn’t really expected to go this high but the run on offensive linemen may be caught the Dolphins’ attention.