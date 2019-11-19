Miami Dolphins release Mark Walton after he reportedly assaulted pregnant girlfriend

The Miami Dolphins abruptly released running back Mark Walton on Tuesday after he had reportedly been involved in an incident with his pregnant girlfriend.

Walton allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend Tuesday morning days after learning he was the father of her unborn child, the Miami Herald reported, citing a Davie police report.

It was the running back’s fourth arrest this year.

“We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. “We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time.”

According to the Miami Herald, police said Walton and the woman got into an argument and he allegedly pushed her "against a wall and punched her several times in the head and face.” The attack reportedly left the victim with a swollen left eye.

The woman was reportedly five weeks pregnant and told Walton about the pregnancy Sunday.

Walton was reportedly arrested and charged with aggravated battery of a pregnant person.

Miami signed the 22-year-old in May after the Cincinnati Bengals released him over a series of arrests. The team’s announcement came as he was serving a four-game suspension for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policy following the arrests last offseason.

A Florida court sentenced Walton in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge. Other charges, including marijuana possession and reckless driving, were dismissed. He had been eligible to return to the field Dec. 2.

Walton pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and reckless driving in March. He had a misdemeanor marijuana charge in that arrest dismissed. As part of the March plea deal, he had a drug charge from a January arrest and a battery charge from a February arrest dismissed, according to ESPN.

Walton played seven games for the Dolphins this season. He recorded 201 rushing yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.