Dolphins kicker Sanders signs $22 million deal through 2026

The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed

Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders has a new contract to go with his All-Pro status.

Sanders, the Dolphins' leader in career field goal percentage, signed a $22 million extension through 2026. The deal announced Tuesday includes $10 million guaranteed.

Sanders was chosen All-Pro after tying the franchise’s single-season points record with 144 in 2020. His 36 field goals made ranked second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his field goal rate of 92% was a team record.

His career totals are 77 of 89 for 87%. Sanders was a seventh-round pick by Miami in 2018.