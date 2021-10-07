Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett cautions teammates about 'intent of the game' with Tom Brady, Bucs game upcoming

Jacoby Brissett and Tom Brady were on Patriots together in 2016

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett made clear to his teammates on Wednesday their upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady is about trying to get the win and not just being in awe of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brissett was asked during his media availability what he would say to his fellow Dolphins teammates who may be a bit giddy about playing Brady.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (AP Photo/WIlfredo Lee)

"Well, there’s nothing wrong with being excited. I mean you get to play an NFL game. That’s exciting every week no matter if you’re 22 years in the league or one year in the league. That doesn’t change," the Dolphins quarterback said. 

"So just go out there, be excited and have fun. But understand the intent of the game is not like you’re going to watch Tom play. We’re going to win. I think these players know that. It’s the start of the second quarter of the season. Obviously the first quarter didn’t go as well as we wanted it to, but we get to start over this quarter of the season and it starts this week."

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt (68) and running back Malcolm Brown (34) help up quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) after Brissett scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt (68) and running back Malcolm Brown (34) help up quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) after Brissett scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Brissett was a third-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2016. He played one season with the Patriots under Brady and started two games because the legendary quarterback was serving a suspension for his role in the infamous Deflategate scandal.

He remarked about Brady’s mentorship in his first year in New England.

"I think just watching him and seeing his level of professionalism and his love for the game, his attention to detail and everything that he brought to being a quarterback and setting the standard of a quarterback. I think just watching that so young in my career is something that you try to emulate in your own fashion. I think it was very beneficial," he said.

Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Jacoby Brissett (7) and Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots chat before a preseason game with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Jimmy Garoppolo (10), Jacoby Brissett (7) and Tom Brady (12) of the New England Patriots chat before a preseason game with the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Aug. 31, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)

The Dolphins and Buccaneers play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

