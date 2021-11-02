Dolphins decide not to trade for Deshaun Watson as deadline comes to end

Despite all the trade rumors, Deshaun Watson is staying put.

ESPN reported that the Miami Dolphins were no longer interested in trading for the Houston Texans quarterback prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross reportedly "had contingencies that needed to be met" but decided to move forward without trading for Watson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

NFL Network reported that Watson wasn’t able to settle his legal issues in order to facilitate the trade. The Texans allowed Miami to speak with Watson on Monday night, but there wasn’t enough time for an agreement to come together.

ODELL BECKHAM JR.'S DAD RIPS BAKER MAYFIELD AMID TRADE RUMORS, LEBRON JAMES TWEETS OUT SUPPORT: '#FREEOBJ'

Watson has been a healthy scratch for the first eight weeks of the 2021 NFL season as police and the NFL continue to investigate the lawsuits that he is facing from 22 women who say he sexually assaulted them or committed sexual misconduct against them during massage sessions.

Ten women filed criminal complaints.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins and Panthers were the two teams interested in Watson’s services, but Carolina backed out as the trade deadline rumors ramped up. Watson is expected to stay on Houston’s roster for the remainder of the year, but the team will likely pursue a trade in the offseason.

Watson, 26, led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and a career-high 33 touchdowns last year.