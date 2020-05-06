Dolphins coach Brian Flores says 'we have to adjust' amid coronavirus pandemic

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is certainly figuring out a different way to coach his team amid the coronavirus pandemic and even though it’s challenging, expectations for the Dolphins remain high.

“It’s never my expectation that football is going to look sloppy,” Flores told NFL.com. “Dante Scarnecchia [the former Patriots offensive line coach] walks out there every day and says, ‘Today, I’m going to coach me some well-played ball.’ And then he finishes it off after five seconds. ‘Or so we hope.’”

The Dolphins rebuilt their team with a ton of draft picks, which includes former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. They also added defensive back Byron Jones, defensive lineman Shaq Lawson, and linebacker Kyle Van Noy in free agency, and all are expected to play key roles.

For the time being, Flores has preached adaptability to his team. And if the Dolphins are going to be successful this upcoming season, they will need need to make the necessary adjustments. He said, "In-game, you have to adapt and adjust and be flexible, so here we are in a situation where things are different and we have to adjust.”

“I guess I could get frustrated,” Flores said. “But really, what does that do? That would be a waste of energy. I try to direct my energy to things I can control. Right now, it’s how can I make these meetings as good as they can be, so guys can get as much information, and can make as many improvements as we can, given the circumstances? I’m not going to dwell on what it could be. Here are the cards we’ve been dealt, and let’s try to play this the best we can. All of it is new. All of it is not ideal. We wish as coaches we had total control over where they’re going to lift, what they’ll do for a run. It’s uncomfortable. Sometimes you’ve got to get comfortable being uncomfortable. That’s part of the game.”