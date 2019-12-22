Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Miami Dolphins' Christian Wilkins catches first-career touchdown pass vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 22 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Miami Dolphins rookie Christian Wilkins became the second defensive player to score an offensive touchdown when he did it against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Wilkins caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first quarter for the game’s first score. He fumbled the ball upon entering the end zone and picked it up to save the score.

MIAMI DOLPHINS' TRICK-PLAY TOUCHDOWN IGNITES UPSET WIN OVER PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

It was the second time a defensive lineman scored an offensive touchdown this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Vita Vea scored a touchdown earlier this season.

“I just want to say that I'm the best receiver in the league right now,” Wilkins said after the game. “I'm one for one.”

Wilkins, a 315-pound player, does have some catching ability. He caught three touchdown passes for Clemson before he turned pro.

BAKER MAYFIELD COMMENTS ON BROWNS COACH FREDDIE KITCHENS' FUTURE: 'WHATEVER HAPPENS, HAPPENS'

The 24-year-old has had a slow first season in the NFL production-wise. In 14 games, Wilkins has recorded 50 total tackles and one sack. Miami selected him with the No. 13 pick of this year’s draft.

Miami defeated Cincinnati 38-35.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It’s the second time this season Miami has used an unorthodox offensive play to score a touchdown. Miami punter Matt Haack threw a touchdown pass to kicker Jason Sanders earlier this month in one of the most memorable plays of the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a sports reporter for FoxNews.com and FoxBusiness.com. Follow him on Twitter @Gaydos_