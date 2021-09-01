Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published
Last Update 34 mins ago

Tua Tagovailoa 'is our quarterback,' Dolphins' Brian Flores says amid Deshaun Watson trade rumors

In 10 games last season, Tagovailoa had 1,814 passing yards with 11 TDs and 5 interceptions

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Deshaun Watson trade rumors aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. But Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores made one thing clear on Wednesday: Tua Tagovailoa is the team’s starter.

"I will say that Tua is our quarterback," Flores told reporters. "I think he’s had a good training camp. I think he’s made a lot of progress. I think he’s made a lot of improvement and we’re pleased with where he is. He’s going through his preparations for New England the way he should be, and that’s where we are as a team."

In 10 games played last season, Tagovailoa had 1,814 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 109 rushing yards with three more scores.

The Dolphins are still reportedly interested in Watson, but the Houston Texans want a ton of draft capital in exchange for the superstar quarterback, and Miami is currently not willing to budge. 

The Texans will have until after Week 8 to decide if they want to part ways with Watson. If they don’t make a decision by then, trades won’t happen until the new league begins on March 15.

Rosters can change very quickly in the NFL – as seen with Cam Newton and the New England Patriots – so nothing is set in stone, but it appears that the Dolphins will head into the season with Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback.

