Dolphins' Adrian Colbert, 2 other NFL players to ride Peloton bikes for front-line coronavirus aid workers

Miami Dolphins defensive back Adrian Colbert is pedaling for a purpose.

After sparking a following on social media over his passion for riding his Peloton bike, Colbert got an offer from Robert Bailey, the president of Rosenhaus Sports. Bailey asked Colbert if he would be interested in trying to get people to donate to help with coronavirus relief, and “The Peloton Don” knew it was a no-brainer.

“I’m on this bike every day,” Colbert told Fox News on Sunday evening. “So, if I can get on the bike and have people donate for me doing miles to help others, I’m all in.”

Quandre Diggs of the Seattle Seahawks and Adrian Phillips of the Los Angeles Chargers are set to join Colbert in the seven-day “Miles for Hospital Heroes” ride starting Monday, to help support hospitals and front-line health workers, with proceeds to benefit the Jackson Health Foundation.

“We’ve all been riding together for a couple of months now,” Colbert said. “We just kind of use it as a tool to obviously get stronger as far as endurance and cardio during the coronavirus pandemic. At first, this was for fun. I really enjoy riding the bike and I like the impact that it’s had on me physically, but also the community that came with the Peloton rides and the [social media] posts. We kind of just developed a really nice following and fun community of people that have been joining us on rides throughout the week, and they send us their scores and times from the rides.

“It’s been pretty fun. It’s organic,” Colbert added. “It was fun being able to interact with fans and being able to help out and just give back in a different type of way. I ride the bike almost every day, and I feel like this can also help promote people to stay inside and exercise and continue to get these numbers down.”

Colbert, Diggs and Phillips are pledging $1 for every mile they ride over the course of the week.

“It all depends,” Colbert said when asked how many miles he plans on riding. “We follow a pretty set plan. We do a tough ride on Monday, but our toughest rides are on Fridays, and Tuesdays, and Thursdays are moderate to hard, and Wednesdays and Sundays and Saturdays are chill rides. We kind of do it in a way that we can manage it, with going to training and doing our virtual workouts and stuff like that.”

Colbert said he hasn’t had any family members test positive for the coronavirus, but he recognized the effect it had on people in many ways. He said a few family members were affected financially, including his stepmother, who had to go on furlough for five weeks because of the pandemic. Colbert added that he had some friends whose family members did test positive.

“It was kind of hard for them [his parents] because they didn’t know where the money was going to come from,” Colbert said. “It was kind of an eye-opener throughout this entire thing. … It kind of wakes you up when you see somebody you talk to on a regular basis, and they are dealing with it. You kind of feel the effect and the sadness that comes with it.”