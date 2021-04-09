Dodgers' Trevor Bauer fires back at reports of suspicious baseballs, slams MLB for lack of confidentiality

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer fired back at reports that MLB umpires removed one of the baseballs used during Wednesday’s game against the Oakland Athletics for inspection before also slamming the league for its lack of confidentially.

Bauer took to Twitter to shut down reports that he was targeted by the league’s new crackdown on illegal foreign substances, saying that Wednesday’s game isn’t an isolated happening.

"Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, ‘It’s unclear whether’ = ‘I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.’"

He continued: "Wonder where the articles about balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to MLB who already has ‘sources’ talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season, thumbs up y’all keep killin it."

According to The Athletic, the balls from Bauer’s start were pulled after they were brought to the umpires’ attention.

The league issued a memo late last month informing teams of three new enforcement components that would be implemented this season to determine if a player was using illegal foreign substances.

Bauer posted a video on YouTube the very next day criticizing the new policy.

A’s manager Bob Melvin did not confirm if the ball was pulled for that purpose but did say after the game that this is something to be expected this season.

"This year they’re looking at baseballs to maybe take stock and do something uniform down the road, as far as what substance can be used," Melvin said.