Dodgers top Red Sox, 3-2, in marathon 18-inning Game 3 of World Series

Max Muncy, with the lucky uniform number 13, smacked a walk-off home run in the bottom of the 18th inning Saturday morning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox in the longest World Series game ever played.

The game took more than seven hours to complete. The victory gave the Dodgers their first win in the best-of-seven series after the Red Sox won Games 1 and 2 in Boston.

Muncy connected off Nathan Eovaldi, who was in his seventh inning of relief after a grueling 7 hours, 20 minutes and 561 pitches to take home the win. Fans erupted throughout the stadium at 12:30 a.m. Saturday local time.

The battle of attrition saw 46 players enter the field, 18 pitchers, 118 at-bats and 34 strikeouts — all World Series records, according to Fox Sports.

The game surpassed a 14-inning Game 2 battle the two teams waged the last time they met in the World Series -- in 1916. The Red Sox won that game, which saw Boston pitcher Babe Ruth pitch all 14 innings, according to MLB. The Sox went on to win the series, four games to one.

Earlier in Friday/Saturday's game, during the bottom of the 15th, the teams set an MLB postseason record for time played, passing the 6 hours and 23 minutes that the San Francisco Giants took to defeat the Washington Nationals in 18 inning in a 2014 NL Division Series game.

Three times before had World Series games reached 14 innings -- the 1916 game, plus a Mets-Royals game in 2015 and a White Sox-Astros game in 2005.

Game 3 was tied at 1 going into extra innings, but both teams added one run in the 13th inning.

Boston’s Brock Holt scored from second on a bad fielding exchange between Dodgers reliever Scott Alexander and second baseman Enrique Hernandez. Alexander fielded Eduardo Nunez's tapper back to the mound, but his throw to a hustling Hernandez flew away and Holt scored.

Dodgers’ outfielder Yasiel Puig leveled the score in the bottom half with two outs. Puig reach first on a wild throw by second baseman Ian Kinsler that allowed Max Muncy to score from second base.

The Red Sox nearly got another run in the 15th against Kenta Maeda, the Dodgers' sixth reliever. Boston got their first two batters on base, but Maeda made a gutsy forceout throw to get Eduardo Nunez at third before striking out Sandy Leon and Mookie Betts, who didn't like the called third strike.

Max Muncy came ever so close to ending it in the bottom half, but his long drive down the right-field line hooked a few feet short of the pole.

Game 4 is Saturday, with Rich Hill scheduled to start for the Dodgers. Eovaldi had been set to pitch until he entered in the 12th and stayed in. He threw 97 pitches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.