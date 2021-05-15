Dodgers to sign Albert Pujols to major-league deal for rest of 2021: reports

Albert Pujols is reportedly set to finish the rest of the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers and the future Hall of Famer came into agreement on a major-league contract, ESPN and the Los Angeles Times reported Saturday. The deal isn’t expected to become official until Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Los Angeles Angels released Pujols last week, abruptly ending the slugger’s 10 years with the team. He had previously spent 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals before joining Los Angeles in December 2011. The abrupt decision caused some backlash in baseball circles with both Pedro Martinez and David Ortiz decrying the move.

Ortiz said in an Instagram post he didn’t agree with the move and called it "devastating for fans."

Martinez added he wasn’t surprised about the "shameful way" he was treated.

Pujols, 41, had appeared in 24 games for the Angels this season before getting cut. He was hitting .198 with a .622 OPS and five home runs.

During his 10 seasons with Los Angeles, he only hit 30 or more home runs twice and was never in the conversation with American League MVP after departing the Cardinals for the Angeles.

He is fifth all-time in home runs for an MLB career with 667 home runs. He is 13th all-time in career hits with 3,253.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.