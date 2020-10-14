Dodgers score MLB record 11 runs in 1st inning vs. Braves in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers had their backs against the wall heading into Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves, but they rose to the occasion in the very first inning.

The Dodgers put-together an 11-run first inning, which is the highest-scoring inning of all-time in an MLB postseason game. Dodgers slugger Max Muncy crushed a grand slam off Braves reliever Grant Dayton, the third homer of the inning, to make history.

Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch, Corey Seager followed with a double on the next pitch, which scored Betts from first base. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios later hit home runs on back-to-back pitches against Kyle Wright, who then walked the No. 9 batter before Dayton took over.

Betts walked before Seager had an RBI single, Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Muncy went deep. Will Smith, the 14th batter in the inning, struck out to end the onslaught.

Bellinger then led off the top of the second inning with a homer, after he robbed Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies of a home run in the bottom half of the first.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.