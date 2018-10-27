Dodgers, Red Sox playing longest World Series game ever

In what is now the longest World Series game ever played, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox entered Game 3’s 18th inning on Saturday in Los Angeles tied at 2.

The score remained deadlocked as Friday night gave way to Saturday morning at a still-packed Dodger Stadium after over seven hours of baseball -- and more than 500 pitches -- so far.

The game has surpassed the two teams’ last meeting in the 1916 World Series, where Game 2 went on for 14-innings. The Red Sox won that game, which saw Boston pitcher Babe Ruth pitch all 14-innings, according to MLB.

During the bottom of the 15th, game minutes played passed the San Francisco Giants' 18-inning, 6-hour and 23-minute win over the Washington Nationals in the 2014 NL division series.

Three times before had Series games lasted 14 innings, including the 1916 game — the other two being Mets-Royals in 2015 and White Sox-Astros in 2005.

Game 3 was tied at 1 going into extra innings, but both teams added one run in the 13th inning.

Boston’s Brock Holt scored from second on a bad fielding exchange between Dodgers reliever Scott Alexander and second baseman Enrique Hernandez. Alexander fielded Eduardo Nunez's tapper back to the mound, but his throw to a hustling Hernandez flew away and Holt scored.

Dodgers’ outfielder Yasiel Puig leveled the score in the bottom half with two outs. Puig reach first on a wild throw by second baseman Ian Kinsler that allowed Max Muncy to score from second base.

The Red Sox nearly got another run in the 15th against Kenta Maeda, the Dodgers' sixth reliever. Boston got their first two batters on base, but Maeda made a gutsy forceout throw to get Eduardo Nunez at third before striking out Sandy Leon and Mookie Betts, who didn't like the called third strike.

Max Muncy came ever so close to ending it in the bottom half, but his long drive down the right field line hooked a few feet short of the pole.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.