Dodgers postpone World Series celebration due to coronavirus pandemic, team announces

First, the Los Angeles Lakers claimed the 2020 NBA title. Then, the Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series championship since 1988.

Many Los Angeles fans wanted to celebrate, but the Dodgers announced on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic wouldn’t allow a victory parade any time soon.

"This season was everything we believed it could be. It was just missing one thing: the best fans in baseball,'' the team said in a statement. "While the wait for a World Championship is finally over, a celebration worthy of our great fans and the city of Los Angeles will unfortunately have to wait until it is safe to do so. We can't wait to celebrate together!"

Fans still decided to celebrate the Dodgers’ World Series title by lighting off fireworks, and they were taking over street intersections before police and sheriff deputies were called. At least eight people were arrested, some officers were injured, a semi-truck was looted, and a police vehicle as well as some businesses were vandalized, according to local authorities.

Los Angeles police officers were on alert in downtown through 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. They ordered the crowd to disperse shortly before 1 a.m. in the area. At one intersection in the area, a witness took a video of a hit-and-run driver slamming into a bicyclist where cars were seen doing donuts in the street.