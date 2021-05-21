Dodgers organist trolls Diamondbacks' Josh Reddick, who was on Astros scandal-plagued team

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Josh Reddick has probably heard it all when it comes to his time with the Houston Astros and the cheating scandal that followed the 2017 World Series-winning team.

On Thursday night, Reddick stepped into the batter’s box at Dodger Stadium as Arizona took on the Los Angeles Dodgers. The stadium’s organist got in on the jokes as well.

The organist played the Ace of Base jam "The Sign" as the outfielder got ready to bat in the fourth inning.

Later in the game, Dodgers fans greeted Reddick with "cheater" chants.

Last season, before the pandemic shut the sport down, Reddick was adamant about Houston’s comeback and vowed the team would "shut everybody up." Houston was close, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 American League Champion Series.

An MLB investigation into cheating allegations against the Astros revealed that the team set up a camera in center field of Minute Maid Park that relayed opposing teams’ signs to the Astros clubhouse. In turn, employees would bang on a trash can to alert batters to breaking balls.

Houston went on to win the World Series in 2017, beating the Dodgers. MLB said the Astros didn’t use the scheme during the playoffs.

The fallout from the report resulted in the dismissals of Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch. Alex Cora, who was a bench coach, lost his job with the Boston Red Sox, and Carlos Beltran, who was an outfielder, lost his job with the New York Mets. No active players were implicated in the investigation.

Cora rejoined the Red Sox before the 2021 season and Hinch got a new job with the Detroit Tigers.