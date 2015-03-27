Dodgers nip D-Backs again in extra innings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garret Anderson hit an RBI single with two outs in the 14th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Arizona 1-0 Wednesday, handing the Diamondbacks their 10th straight loss.

A day after the Dodgers won 1-0 on Matt Kemp's home run in the 10th, Los Angeles won another pitchers' duel. Kemp led off the 14th with a single and later scored Anderson's hit.

The Diamondbacks went 0-9 on their trip to Colorado, San Francisco and Dodger Stadium. It marked their first winless road swing of more than six games.

It was the Rockies' fifth straight walkoff defeat. In the series opener, they lost 5-4 on a game-ending balk by Esmerling Vasquez.

After his single, Kemp advanced to second on a one-out wild pitch by rookie Cesar Valdez and took third on James Loney's groundout before Anderson sliced a 2-2 pitch to left-center. Center fielder Chris Young made a backhanded diving attemps, but second-base umpire Alfonso Marques correctly ruled that he trapped the ball.

Less than 24 hours after a riveting pitchers' duel between Dodgers rookie John Ely and three-time All-Star Dan Haren, fill-in Dodgers starter Carlos Monasterios matched zeros with former Dodger Edwin Jackson though five innings before the Dodgers' bullpen took over and extended Arizona's scoreless streak to 31 innings.

Travis Schlichting (1-0) allowed four hits over four innings of relief to get his first major league victory.

Jackson went nine innings, tying a career high, and threw 123 pitches in his first start at Chavez Ravine since leaving the Dodgers in a trade that sent him to Tampa Bay in January 2006. He allowed just three hits, struck out six and walked three.

Monasterios allowed just two hits and struck out three without walking anyone.

Justin Upton's leadoff single in the second inning was Arizona's only hit until Young singled with two out in the fifth and continued to second when the ball got through left fielder Anderson's legs. But John Hester stranded him with a groundout to shortstop.

No Dodger reached base through the first seven innings except for Jamey Carroll, who was 3 for 5 with a walk in the leadoff spot while shortstop Rafael Furcal was rested. Furcal pinch-hit in the 10th and popped out with the potential go-ahead run at second.

NOTES: Arizona's losing streak is its longest since 2004, when they had three droughts of nine of more — including a franchise-record 14-game stretch. ... Stadium organist Nancy Bea Hefley and husband Bill celebrated their 53rd anniversary. A canned version of Nancy's "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" was played during the "14-inning stretch." ... The Dodgers are 8-1 against Arizona, including a three-game sweep at Phoenix in which they outscored the Diamondbacks 26-9. ... Drew ended an 0 for 19 drought with a single in the ninth. ... Garret Anderson shattered his bat grounding out in the second inning, and a woman in the sixth row of seats near the home plate side of the first base dugout received cuts on her head from the barrel of the bat. She was fully alert while the stadium's medical personnel treated her at her seat, and was escorted to the first-aid room moments later along with her companion.