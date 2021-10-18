Dodgers' Max Scherzer on early exit from Game 2 of NLCS: 'I'm just tired'

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Max Scherzer had a short outing in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday.

The former Cy Young Award-winner allowed two runs on four hits and struck out seven batters over 4.1 innings of work.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Scherzer, who only threw 79 pitches, said that his arm "was dead."

"I could tell when I was warming up that it was still tired," Scherzer said after the Dodgers' 5-4 loss to the Atlanta Braves, via Dodger Blue 1958 . "I wasn't going to be able to get truly deep into a game, and I wasn't going to be able to get to that 95, 100-pitch count. I knew it was going to be sooner than that."

DOWN 2-0, DODGERS HAVE BRAVES WHERE THEY WANT THEM AT HOME

Scherzer left the game after he allowed a runner on base. Left-hander Alex Vesia replaced him and got out of the fifth with no further damage. Scherzer said that he left the game strictly because of fatigue.

"I'm not dealing with any red-flag injuries," Scherzer said, via the Orange County Register . "I'm just tired."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts praised Scherzer for his pitching.

"After that fourth inning, he said he was starting to feel it a little bit," Roberts told reporters. "So that's why going into that fifth inning, it was going to be a short leash, and when I took the ball, he said, 'I gave it all I had,' and that's what you want from a player."