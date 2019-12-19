Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy apologizes after quick reaction to 'absurd' amount of fan mail

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy was not happy Wednesday after returning to this Texas home from a short vacation to find his house littered with fan mail.

Muncy posted a photo of the mail at his home. There appeared to be more than 100 envelopes and packages asking him for an autograph or possibly more. Muncy shared the photo on his Instagram Stories.

“Coming home from a mini vacation to this many requests for autographs through the mail is just absurd,” he captioned. “Please respect my family’s home and our limited time here.”

Muncy’s post received mixed reactions from fans. Some were peeved at Muncy’s reaction to receiving a large amount of mail while others defended the Dodgers’ player’s right to some privacy.

Former MLB infielder Michael Young was one of the people who defended Muncy.

“If players return fan mail sent to their home, they’re confirming their home address,” Young tweeted. “You expect players to let everybody know where they live? Imagine being on a road trip, family is home alone, and everybody knows where you live. Boundaries exist, send fan mail to the team.”

Muncy later clarified his post in a separate Instagram message.

“I would like to take a moment to clarify my previous post,” he wrote. “My wife and I genuinely cherish and respect each and every one of you, and can honestly say there are no better fans in baseball than Dodger fans. I truly enjoy going through and reading each of your letters and am more than happy to sign any cards or memorabilia that you have for me.

“With that being said, at some point over the past few months our home address in Texas was leaked and we have been swamped with all the items we are receiving. To help protect my family’s privacy and safety, I want to ask you to please send all requests going forward to the Dodgers clubhouse in Los Angeles.

“Please accept my apology and know how thankful we are to be a part of the best organization in the MLB.”

Muncy was an All-Star last season with the Dodgers. He hit 35 home runs and hit .251 with a .889 OPS.