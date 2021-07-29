Dodgers land Max Scherzer, Trea Turner in blockbuster trade with Nationals

The defending World Series champions may officially be unbeatable.

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired starting pitcher Max Scherzer and star shortstop Trea Turner from the Washington Nationals in a blockbuster trade on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

In return, Los Angeles sent top prospects Keibert Ruiz and Josiah Gray, as well as two other mid-range minor leaguers back to the Nationals, The Athletic reported.

In order for the trade to happen, Scherzer had to waive his no-trade clause.

Earlier in the afternoon Dodgers’ National League West rival San Diego Padres were close to trading for Scherzer, but nothing transpired as the day progressed.

Scherzer, an eight-time All-Star, made his final start for the Nationals on Thursday. He allowed one run over six innings of work in a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. Over 111 innings pitched this season, Scherzer has a 2.76 ERA with 147 strikeouts.

Turner, on the other hand, is currently on the COVID-19 injured list after he recently tested positive for the coronavirus. In 96 games, Turner, 28, has a slash line of .322/.369/.521 with 18 home runs and 21 stolen bases.

Both Scherzer and Turner will make an immediate impact for the Dodgers moving forward.