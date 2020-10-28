Dodgers' Justin Turner pulled from World Series game over positive coronavirus test

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was mysteriously removed from Game 6 of the World Series two innings before the team put the game away Tuesday night.

It was revealed before the Dodgers’ celebration that Turner had tested positive for the coronavirus and was subsequently removed. He was the first positive test in MLB in six weeks.

DODGERS WIN FIRST THEIR WORLD SERIES TITLE SINCE 1988

“After the completion of the game tonight we were informed by Major League Baseball that Justin Turner received a positive COVID test that’s why he was removed from the game. We have no other details at this time,” Fox Sports Kevin Burkhardt said from his studio.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Turner was "immediately isolated to prevent the spread."

Turner told followers on Twitter he was feeling fine after being taken out.

"Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA," he wrote.

Turner would return to the field and eventually hold the World Series trophy. He was wearing a mask.

The Dodgers were told in the second inning that Turner's test from yesterday was inconclusive and his results came back positive after they arrived which returned a positive result, ESPN reported. The Dodgers will reportedly have to wear masks during their celebration and take rapid PCR tests when they get back to the hotel

Turner was substituted for Kike Hernandez in the game.

BLAKE SNELL UNHAPPY ABOUT BEING TAKEN OUT IN 6TH INNING, RAYS SURRENDER GAME 6 LEAD

He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

The Dodgers have yet to officially comment on Turner’s removal from the game. Manager Dave Roberts thanked Turner during his postgame speech.

The win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 gave the Dodgers their first World Series title since 1988 and seventh title in franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Turner, a third baseman, is in his seventh season with the Dodgers. The 35-year-old was acquired by Los Angeles from the New York Mets before the start of the 2014 season. He’s earned one All-Star appearance in that span.