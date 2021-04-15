Dodgers' Justin Turner hits home run, destroys fan's nachos

Los Angeles Dodgers star Justin Turner hit a solo home run in the third inning in the team’s win against the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night and completely destroyed a fan’s nachos.

Turner hit the first-inning dinger off Jon Gray. It started the game off right for the Dodgers as they won 4-2. Turner finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run.

The Dodgers’ broadcast panned to the fan sitting in the front row and he had cheese all over his jacket.

Turner told SportsNet LA he treated the fan to some more nachos during the game.

"I went into the clubhouse after and asked one of the guys if he could replace his nachos," he said. "I ruined a meal for him so I had to replace it."

The Dodgers also sent the fan a World Series hoodie.

"I felt bad," Turner told reporters after the game. "I’m sure it was not a cheap plate of nachos."

Colorado challenged the home run, thinking the fan might have reached over to catch the ball in his nacho plate, but the call on the field was upheld.

The Dodgers became the first team to 10 wins this season. The team has a two-game lead in the National League West. The Boston Red Sox are the next team set to get 10 wins. They are sitting at 9-3 this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.