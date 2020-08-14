Dodgers' Joe Kelly calls Astros 'cheaters,' says they snitched on GM: 'They're not respectable men to me'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly is apparently really good at holding grudges.

Kelly, who was suspended for five games after throwing pitches at Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa, said on teammate Ross Stripling's "Big Swing Podcast" this week that he’ll be “irritated forever.”

"They know they're cheaters. It's over. That's been there, done that. But now, they mess it up by ruining other people's lives, so they f--ked it up twice,” Kelly said, according to TMZ Sports.

Kelly was speaking of MLB’s handling of the Astro’s cheating scandal in which General Manager Jeff Luhnow and coach Alex Cora were fired.

"... All they do is go snitch like a little b----, and they don't have to get fined, they don't have to lose games,” Kelly continued. “When you take someone's livelihood ... to save your own ass, that's what I don't like. Cheating? They cheated. Everyone knows they're cheaters."

Kelly was originally penalized for eight games on July 29, a day after throwing a 96 mph fastball near the head of Bregman and two curveballs that brushed Correa’s back.

After striking out Corea, Kelly curled his lip into a pouting expression and exchanged words with the shortstop.

Benches cleared after Kelly’s actions during the sixth inning of Los Angeles’ 5-2 win at Houston in the teams' first meeting since it was revealed the Astros stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series title over the Dodgers.

Kelly denied that he purposely threw at the Astros.

"They're not respectable men to me," he said on the podcast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.