Dodgers' Joe Kelly on dealing with Astros fans' online bile: 'People be b--ches'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly is unafraid of speaking out against the Houston Astros in the wake of the organization’s cheating scandal and it showed last year when he re-ignited the two teams’ rivalry.

Before the Dodgers’ series against the Astros on Tuesday, Kelly talked again about the hate he gets from Astros fans for throwing at one of their players last season. Kelly hit Alex Bregman with a pitch and hurled expletives at Carlos Correa.

"I mean, just being real. People are sort of fake nowadays, so a lot of people that talk s--t online wouldn’t do it in person. They usually hide behind the computer. … But whatever. People be b--ches," he told reporters, via the Los Angeles Times.

Kelly appeared in the Dodgers’ Tuesday night victory over the Astros in Houston. He took over for starter Clayton Kershaw with two outs in the eighth inning and was able to get Jose Altuve out.

It was Kershaw’s first start against the Astros in the regular season since 2015. He made two starts and a relief appearance against Houston during the 2017 World Series.

MLB determined the Astros used a cheating scheme to gain an advantage on opponents during the regular season but found no evidence the scheme continued into the playoffs.

Kelly said winning a title in 2020 helped him relieve some of the pain from the 2017 season.

"Anytime you lose a World Series, it doesn’t feel good, and then with everything wrapped around it, you don’t have the closure that you want," he said. "You’re not going to change what happened in 2017 but (winning in) 2020 certainly helped alleviate some of those feelings."

Los Angeles won Tuesday, 9-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.