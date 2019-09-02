Los Angeles Dodgers' Dustin May takes liner off head during game: 'It was pretty scary'

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May was involved in a scary incident Sunday in a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

May, 21, was hit in the head by a line drive and was down on the mound for several moments. May eventually stood up and walked off the field with a trainer without help.

INDIANS PITCHER CARRASCO CHEERED IN RETURN FROM LEUKEMIA

He was alert in the clubhouse after the game. Manager Dave Roberts said the pitcher suffered a contusion in the back of the head.

“I'm really just kind of upset that I didn't catch it, because it kind of hit my glove. But you just have to look at the positives that I'm OK,” May said. “It just pretty much grazed my glove, but I think it slowed it down enough to not do too much damage. It hit off the band part of my hat, so I mean, it was probably the best possible outcome for it. It was pretty scary.”

HOUSTON ASTROS' JUSTIN VERLANDER PITCHES 3RD CAREER NO-HITTER

May is in his first big-league season with the Dodgers. He was called up to the majors Aug. 2 and since then has appeared in six games, recorded a 5.11 ERA and has 18 strikeouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers ultimately won the game, 4-3, in 11 innings. Los Angeles has 89 wins on the season and are in complete control of the National League West division.