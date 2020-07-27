Dodgers' David Price wonders whether MLB will keep its word about players' health

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price wondered whether Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred would stay true to his word given that a coronavirus outbreak has struck at least one team.

Price, who was traded to the Dodgers in the offseason and opted out of the delayed season, tweeted Monday that he believes that players’ health and safety weren’t being adequately addressed when the 60-game season initiated last week.

“Now we REALLY get to see if MLB is going to put players health first. Remember when Manfred said players health was PARAMOUNT?! Part of the reason I’m at home right now is because players health wasn’t being put first. I can see that hasn’t changed,” he wrote.

Price was reacting to the reports of an outbreak on the Miami Marlins. At least 12 players and two coaches reportedly tested positive for the virus with at least four of the positive tests coming before the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Because of the tests, the Marlins’ game against the Baltimore Orioles and the meeting between the Phillies and New York Yankees were postponed.

Major League Baseball was reportedly set to have a meeting with all 30 owners Monday about the outbreak.