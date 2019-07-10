Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts preemptively declines White House invitation

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts appeared to suggest he would decline a White House invitation should his team finally get over the hump after two straight World Series defeats.

Roberts, who was criticized by President Trump after Game 4 of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Monday he knows the team has to win first.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

“We have to win it first,” he told the newspaper in an interview published Monday. “But one trip to D.C., playing the Nationals, is plenty for me.”

During the World Series against the Red Sox, Trump tweeted that Roberts made a “big mistake” by taking out Rich Hill, who Trump says was “dominating.” The Dodgers ultimately lost the game and Los Angeles lost the series, 4-1, a year after falling to the Houston Astros in seven games.

BUD SELIG LAMENTS BARRY BONDS' HOME RUN RECORD CHASE IN NEW BOOK

“There’s no benefit to responding to an irresponsible tweet irresponsibly, or ignorantly,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “So, I guess it’s one of those ‘consider the source’-type things. Which is sad, because that’s the leader of our country. That I have to say, ‘Consider the source.’ It’s sad.”

Roberts would follow in the footsteps of Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who declined an invitation to the White House. Though, several of Cora’s players opted to visit Trump at the White House.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers are 60-32 at the All-Star break, the best record in baseball. Los Angeles is in a good position to make it back to the World Series. But another loss in the Fall Classic puts them closer into Buffalo Bills territory.