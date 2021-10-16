Dodgers vs. Braves: What to know about 2021 NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves are set to meet in the National League Championship Series with a trip to the World Series on the line.

The Dodgers remain one of the top teams in baseball despite needing a wild-card playoff to get into the division series against the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles beat its NL West rival in five games to reach the league championship series.

The Braves finished the season as the NL East champs and fended off a strong pursuit from the Philadelphia Phillies at the end of the year. The Braves lost in seven games to the Dodgers in last year’s NLCS and are looking for revenge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Here’s what you need to know about the 2021 NLCS:

When does the NLCS start?

Game 1 of the NLCS is today at 8:08 p.m. Corey Knebel will be the opening starting pitcher for the Dodgers. The Braves will start Max Fried. The NLCS schedule:

Oct. 16: Game 1, 8:08 p.m., Atlanta

Oct. 17: Game 2, 7:38 p.m., Atlanta

Oct. 19: Game 3, 5:08 p.m., Los Angeles

Oct. 20: Game 4, 8:08 p.m., Los Angeles

Oct. 21: Game 5, 8:08 p.m., Los Angeles

Oct. 23: Game 6, 5:08 p.m., Atlanta

Oct. 24: Game 7, 7:38 p.m., Atlanta

Where can you watch the NLCS?

Each NLCS game will be on TBS.

How did the Dodgers get here?

The Dodgers are the defending World Series champions and finished just behind the Giants for the division title. LA's 106 wins marked the third time since 2017 the team had won more than 100 games in a season. The second-place division finish also snapped a streak of eight consecutive division titles. Los Angeles had to beat the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco to get to the NLCS.

How did the Braves get here?

It was initially thought the Braves suffered a major setback when Ronald Acuna Jr. went down with a season-ending injury. Atlanta persevered with reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and won the NL East for the fourth straight time. The team beat the Milwaukee Brewers in its division series.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s on the line?

The Dodgers and Braves are playing for a trip to the World Series. While Los Angeles won last season, Atlanta has not won a World Series since 1995.