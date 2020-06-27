Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers' Andrew Toles arrested for trespassing at Florida airport: report

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was arrested Monday after police said he was found sleeping behind a Florida airport and refused to leave.

The 28-year-old pro is facing a misdemeanor trespassing charge. Authorities found him dozing behind the Federal Express building at Key West International Airport, the Miami Herald reported, citing the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

BROTHER OF EX-JETS’ DEFENSIVE END MUHAMMAD WILKERSON ARRESTED ON MURDER CHARGE 

According to a police report, Toles was asked several times to vacate the area but refused to do so. He was then taken into custody and booked into the Stock Island Detention Center on a $500 bond.

Authorities say he had a black backpack with him. His address on the police report was listed as “streets of Key West.”

Toles played for the Dodgers between 2016 and 2018. He never reported to spring training the following year and was placed on the restricted list, where he is still currently listed, Yahoo Sports reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET GET MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He has a history of mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.