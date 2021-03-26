Doc Rivers slams 76ers' Dwight Howard after early ejection: 'It was a very selfish play'

The Philadelphia 76ers may have walked away with a win over the weakened Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night but head coach Doc Rivers wasn’t happy with one of his veterans.

The Sixers were left with just one true center, Dwight Howard, following Thursday’s whirlwind trades, but at the end of the first quarter, Howard was ejected from the game with a second technical for bumping into Montrezl Harrell.

The two had been going back and forth in the first quarter.

Rivers was not happy with Howard’s carelessness.

"Clowns," he said of both players after the game. "Guys joking around. I mean, it's ridiculous, on both parts. I didn't like it, bottom line."

He said he was disappointed in Howard during his postgame press conference.

"It was a very selfish play," he said. "You’ve got one tech. You can’t get another one. We just have to have better discipline. I get it. There’s a lot of emotion, but we had one center on our team, and he got thrown out. I know there’s emotion, but he’s a veteran. Got to have better discipline."

The Sixers would win their fourth straight game with a 109-101 victory over the Lakers, who are without superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Howard only scored 6 points before his ejection.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.