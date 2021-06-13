Djokovic gives racket to supportive young fan

Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture.

Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I found that very cute and very nice," Djokovic said. "To give the racket to the best person was him. That was my gratitude for him sticking with me."