Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy leaves immediate mark in pro wrestling debut

Disgraced NBA referee Tim Donaghy made his debut in a new sport Tuesday night when he appeared on an episode of Major League Wrestling’s (MLW's) "Fusion."

Donaghy was the official in a Caribbean strap match between Richard Holliday and Savio Vega. Donaghy appeared to help Holliday win the match creating kayfabe controversy in MLW.

"Just like in 2007 when the Lakers played the Kings, everything was on the up and up," he told the backstage reporter after the match, referencing his own refereeing tumult.

Donaghy told Forbes he enjoyed his MLW debut.

"I really enjoyed myself, I went down to Orlando and met a lot of the guys, and they were very receptive to me being a part of the show," he told the outlet. "We had a lot of fun and I think you’ll see that in a lot of scenes that we did in and out of the arena of the wrestling match. We did some things outside of that, and I think you’re going to find it to be somewhat entertaining and funny and I really enjoyed myself."

He hoped to be a full-time MLW official, Donaghy added.

Donaghy pleaded guilty in 2008 to wire fraud and transmitting betting information for taking thousands of dollars from a gambler for insider info on games. He was given 15 months in prison.

He told The Associated Press the MLW wasn’t something he could turn down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.