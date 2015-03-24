Dimitrov denies Rosol second straight Bucharest title

Bucharest, Romania (SportsNetwork.com) - Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria posted a straight-set victory over Lukas Rosol to deny the Czech a second straight title at the Nastase Tiriac Trophy tennis event.

The top-seeded Dimitrov battled through a difficult first set and cruised in the second to earn a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory for his third career ATP World Tour title and second of 2014.

Dimitrov also won earlier this year in Acapulco after reaching his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the Australian Open.

"I have worked really hard to start winning titles," said Dimitrov. "I have put in enough effort, time and sacrifices to get here."

On Sunday, Rosol saved four set points in the 12th game to force a first-set tiebreaker, which Dimitrov dominated. The Bulgarian then carried the momentum into the second set, as he broke twice early for a 4-1 lead and rolled from there to complete the match in just 81 minutes.

"Grigor was just amazing today," said Rosol. "I played good tennis, but Grigor was better on the court and I had no answer."

Dimitrov did not drop a set this week and collected a first prize of $106,725. He claimed his first tournament crown last year in Stockholm and improved to 3-1 all-time in finals.

Rosol fell to 1-1 lifetime in finals. He beat Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez for the Bucharest crown last year.