Different aspect of Urban Meyer drama bothers former NFL coach

Urban Meyer’s appearance in a viral video over the weekend after the Jacksonville Jaguars' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the talk of the NFL world as the team looked to win its first game of the season.

There was one particular aspect former Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano took issue with and it wasn’t necessarily a woman, who is not Meyer’s wife, dancing near him at the bar. It was that Meyer elected to stay in Ohio and didn’t immediately fly back to Jacksonville with his team.

"I was blown away," Pagano told "The Pat McAfee Show" of the visuals. "And you didn’t fly back with the team? I’ve never heard of that in my entire life. Thirty-seven years of coaching, I never saw the head coach miss – I never once ever thought about doing that. Win or lose, whatever the circumstances … I don’t know the circumstances of staying back and (whether he needed to) clear the head … you don’t get to do that.

"You signed the contract as the head football coach. You don’t get to check out. And it’s only the fourth week of the season! Where’s he going after eight games, nine games? You don’t get to do that."

Meyer said Wednesday he discussed not flying back with general manager Trent Baalke. He said he thought at the time it would’ve been a good chance for him and the team to clear their heads.

"I thought at the time that this is a chance for everybody to clear their head, including myself – with my family located where we were, to go spend a day or two with them and then get back. Because I knew I wanted them to get out of Dodge, too, and clear their heads," he said.

He added that he never considered resigning.