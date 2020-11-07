Diego Maradona sedated to deal with alcohol withdrawal

Soccer legend Diego Maradona was sedated by doctors to help him cope with alcohol withdrawal symptoms, a medical team member said Friday.

Maradona was suffering from “episodes of confusion” linked to the withdrawal, Alfredo Cahe told TyC Sports. Maradona underwent surgery Tuesday for a blood clot in his brain, according to Reuters.

“He has to have treatment to stop drinking alcohol, and all his family is in agreement that Diego, as he is now, is unmanageable,” Cahe told TyC Sports.

He added: “He has liver problems, cardiovascular problems. It's not his brain on one hand, his liver on another, his stomach. It's a mix of things. We need to clean Diego up, and then we'll see. He is still a complicated patient.”

Dr. Leopoldo Luque said Tuesday that Maradona was doing better. He said the brain ailment was likely caused by an accident, but the soccer great doesn’t remember the event.

Maradona was the star of Argentina's 1986 World Cup soccer team. He turned 60 last week and was hospitalized Monday for reported dehydration, anemia and depression. Friends said he had not wanted to eat.

At a game he attended last week, Maradona appeared to have trouble walking and left before the end of the first half.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.