Dickerson homers 3 times, Giants win big over Rockies, 23-5

Alex Dickerson hit three home runs and matched a career high with six RBIs, highlighting one of the biggest offensive shows ever at Coors Field as the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 23-5 on Tuesday night.

“That’s by far the best game I’ve ever had in my life,” said Dickerson, who just missed hitting a fourth home run in his final at bat in the ninth, settling for a 414-foot double that reached the warning track in center, the deepest part of the field.

“I don’t think I’ve seen that many barreled balls from one guy in one game before,” said Brandon Crawford, who also homered among his three hits and had six RBIs. “I thought he got that last one, too. That would have been pretty cool.”

Dickerson finished with 16 total bases (three homers, two doubles), tying the Giants’ franchise record set by Willie Mays on April 30, 1961 at the Milwaukee Braves.

“It’s incredible company,” Dickerson said. “The things he did in his career and everything he means to San Francisco, to even be mentioned in the same breath as him is an incredible honor.”

Donovan Solano also had four hits and six RBIs. Brandon Belt and Joey Bart added three hits apiece as the Giants collected 27 hits overall and scored in every inning except the ninth in winning for the 10th time in 13 games.

“There were plenty of good performances to go around, up and down the lineup,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

The 23 runs were the third-most allowed by the Rockies in team history. The Chicago Cubs scored 26 against Colorado on Aug. 18, 1995, and the Cincinnati Reds scored 24 on May 19, 1999. The 27 hits by the Giants were the second most ever allowed by the Rockies, matching the Cubs’ hit total in the 1995 game.

“We’ve got to circle the wagons a little bit here,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “With the pitching, we’ve had a couple of rough nights on the mound, coincided with a couple of rough nights at the plate. It’s a bad combination. We’ve got to put the two together, that’s for sure.”

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (2-2) went five innings and allowed two hits and two runs, both on solo home runs by Garrett Hampson.

Catcher Drew Butera pitched the last two innings for the Rockies. It was the seventh career pitching appearance for the position player and the first since 2018 as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Dickerson touched off his power display — the first multihomer game of his career — with a towering first-inning solo shot that landed in the third deck overlooking right field. The 480-foot drive off Jon Gray (2-4) was longest home run by a Giants player since at least 2015.

He followed with a two-run drive in the second inning and a three-run homer off Jairo Diaz in the Giants’ seven-run sixth inning, their biggest of the night. Crawford also had a three-run homer in the sixth.

Dickerson doubled and scored in between his last two homers, drew a walk in the eighth inning, and doubled to the center field warning track off Butera in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: LHP Drew Smyly, sidelined by a sprained left index finger, was set to travel Tuesday to the Sacramento alternate site to throw live batting practice. RHP Jeff Samardzija also was set to face live hitters as he works back from an inflamed throwing shoulder. ... RHP Reyes Moronta, working back from right shoulder surgery, was slated for a bullpen session in Sacramento on Tuesday with the hope he throws live batting practice by the end of the week. Manager Gabe Kapler has remained optimistic Moronta will pitch for the Giants this season.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled INF Daniel Robertson from Sacramento. ... The Rockies optioned LHP Phillip Diehl to their alternate training site and activated OF Kevin Pillar following his acquisition from Boston.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (2-1, 3.43 ERA) saw a streak of six consecutive quality starts to begin the season snapped when he gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no decision last time out against San Diego. He’ll try to get back on track Wednesday against the Giants, who are starting RHP Logan Webb (2-3, 4.35 ERA).