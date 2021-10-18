Expand / Collapse search
ESPN's Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis

Legendary broadcaster Vitale said he considers himself 'very lucky'

Daniel Canova
Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after he had multiple surgeries over the summer for melanoma.

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Dons 81-77.  

Sportscaster Dick Vitale broadcasts before a semifinal game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at the Orleans Arena on March 9, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs defeated the Dons 81-77.   (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vitale said that he considers himself "very lucky" throughout the entire process.

"I’ve seen firsthand the devastation that cancer can have on families, on children, and on all of our loved ones," Vitale said in a statement. "It can bring you to your knees. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting. It robs you of so many things, including life itself for some of the most unfortunate patients. I never lose sight of that, and that’s why I feel so lucky."

Sportscaster Dick Vitale (2nd L) dances with members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 74-54. 

Sportscaster Dick Vitale (2nd L) dances with members of the Gonzaga Bulldogs band before the championship game of the West Coast Conference basketball tournament between the Bulldogs and the Brigham Young Cougars at the Orleans Arena on March 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bulldogs won 74-54.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Vitale, who is 82 years old, said that he plans on treating the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He added that the medical experts said that it has a 90% cure rate. 

Vitale plans on continuing to work despite the diagnosis, but he will have to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy.

ESPN commentator Dick Vitale is seen before the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers game at Rupp Arena on Feb. 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. 

ESPN commentator Dick Vitale is seen before the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers game at Rupp Arena on Feb. 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky.  (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

"I am lucky and blessed to have a great team of medical experts along with wonderful family support. I am also blessed to work with so many in my second family, ESPN. They have been so encouraging over the past three weeks as I’ve undergone one test after another in trying to analyze what was causing my symptoms," Vitale said.

