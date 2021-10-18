ESPN's Dick Vitale reveals second cancer diagnosis

Legendary college basketball announcer Dick Vitale revealed on Monday that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma after he had multiple surgeries over the summer for melanoma.

Vitale said that he considers himself "very lucky" throughout the entire process.

"I’ve seen firsthand the devastation that cancer can have on families, on children, and on all of our loved ones," Vitale said in a statement . "It can bring you to your knees. It’s physically and emotionally exhausting. It robs you of so many things, including life itself for some of the most unfortunate patients. I never lose sight of that, and that’s why I feel so lucky."

Vitale, who is 82 years old, said that he plans on treating the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy. He added that the medical experts said that it has a 90% cure rate.

Vitale plans on continuing to work despite the diagnosis, but he will have to manage his work schedule around his chemotherapy.

"I am lucky and blessed to have a great team of medical experts along with wonderful family support. I am also blessed to work with so many in my second family, ESPN. They have been so encouraging over the past three weeks as I’ve undergone one test after another in trying to analyze what was causing my symptoms," Vitale said.