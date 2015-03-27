Diamondbacks tie MLB record with four straight homers

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks tied a Major League record by belting four successive home runs in their 8-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

With one out in the fourth inning, Adam LaRoche, Miguel Montero, Mark Reynolds and Stephen Drew all went deep against Brewers starter Dave Bush.

Arizona became the seventh team in the majors to complete the feat with it last occurring when the Chicago White Sox achieved it against the Kansas City Royals on August 14, 2008.

The Diamondbacks just missed out on setting a new mark when fifth batter Chris Young's blast was caught in deep center field.

