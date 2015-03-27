Diamondbacks rally to sink Brewers in 10 innings

By Julian Linden

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) - The Arizona Diamondbacks scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning to overcome the Milwaukee Brewers 7-4 on Monday, in a game where both teams managed to incite a negative reaction from spectators.

Before a pitch was thrown, dozens of people gathered outside Miller Park, chanting slogans and waving placards in protest against the state of Arizona's new immigration laws.

Inside the stadium, most of the jeers were reserved for the Brewers, as they lost a game they controlled for most of the night after looking destined to open the four-game series with a win.

After scoring four times in the first three innings to open a 4-2 advantage, the Brewers still led by a run in the top of the ninth when third basemen Mark Reynolds scored for Arizona to force extra innings.

Arizona shortstop Stephen Drew singled in the 10th to allow second baseman Kelly Johnson and Miguel Montero to reach home base then Reynolds scored again to give the Diamondbacks a three-run cushion.

Milwaukee's hopes of closing out the game were not aided by their normally reliable pitcher John Axford, who walked two batters in the ninth.

"We put ourselves in position to win the game and Ax came in a walked the first two batters. You can't do that," Brewers' manager Ken Macha told reporters.

It was just the 16th win on the road this season for the Diamondbacks (44-69), who have one of the worst records in Major League Baseball and sit at the bottom of the National League West.

The Brewers (53-60) are third in the National League Central but nine games behind second-placed St Louis with little hope of making the playoffs despite an improved showing in the second half of the season.

"We had some opportunities early in the game," Macha added.

"We had six guys on base in the first three innings and then at the end it looked like we were going to put on a bit of a rally there."

