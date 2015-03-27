Diamondbacks' Kennedy hits 3 Brewers batters, Milwaukee

Ian Kennedy hit three Milwaukee batters with pitches in the first three innings of Arizona's game against the Brewers on Monday night.

Plate umpire C.B. Bucknor didn't warn the dugouts until Milwaukee starter Chris Narveson threw behind Rusty Ryal in the top of the fourth.

Kennedy hit the right elbow of catcher Jonathan Lucroy and right fielder Alcides Escobar in the second. Then he plunked Prince Fielder above his right elbow in the third.

Fielder's been hit 19 times, tying him with teammate Rickie Weeks for the most in the NL.

Kennedy also threw a wild pitch in the second which led to a run and uncorked another one that set up a run in the third to give Milwaukee a 3-2 lead after three innings.