Diamondbacks coach Dave McKay suffers lacerated spleen in dugout spill

Arizona Diamondbacks coach Dave McKay suffered a broken rib and a lacerated spleen last week after taking a spill in the dugout.

McKay, the team’s first-base coach, was wearing a new pair of shoes and tripped on the bottom step of the dugout Tuesday, Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Friday. McKay learned the full extent of the injury on Wednesday.

"He's fine, everything's good," Lovullo said of the 71-year-old coach. "He's just going to need to step away."

Lovullo said he expected McKay to be ready for Opening Day next month but to be out for at least a week.

"He’ll be ready for the season," the manager added, via the Arizona Republic. "In true Dave McKay form, when he was calling to tell me he wasn’t feeling so well, he said, ‘I probably won’t make the game tonight. I’ll be ready tomorrow.’"

McKay has been in baseball for decades.

He played for the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics between 1975 and 1982. He then spent more than 35 years as a coach and has been with the Diamondbacks since 2014.

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed credited McKay for being in good health.

"He's a trooper, takes care of himself super well," Ahmed said. "We know he's going to bounce back great. As someone who takes care of my health and enjoys that aspect of life, he's on a pedestal. I'm chasing Dave McKay, I want to be better than he is at 70."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.