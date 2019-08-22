Diamond and Silk weigh in after Miami Dolphins' Stephen Ross leaves NFL social justice committee

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross stepped down from the NFL’s social justice committee Tuesday after backlash from the fundraiser he held with President Trump, the team announced.

Ross came under fire for hosting the fundraiser with the president on Long Island. He is also an executive chairman of RISE, which campaigns for social justice initiatives.

On Thursday, Fox Nation personalities Diamond & Silk weighed in on Ross's decision to step down from the committee – whose members include Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwell, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Washington Redskins star Josh Norman.

“He shouldn’t have stepped down because if he’s for equality, if he’s for the social justice, he should have stayed on the committee,” Diamond said on “Fox & Friends.” “I don’t think Trump supporters should get ostracized and criticized or stigmatized because they support him and then everybody wants them to step down...He should have stayed on the committee.”

Silk added: “What I really don’t like about it is the backlash. Why is that Trump supporters have to get backlash. What happened to equal rights for all? Why can’t we be a part of something without backlash? Because if they’re able to support whoever they choose to support, why can’t we support who we choose to support.”

Former NFL defensive end Chris Long addressed Ross’ departure from the committee in a pair of tweets.

“Just read every mention here and they’re all pretty shortsighted. We’ve worked w a number of owners who lean conservative and have even supported Trump in the past. However (and I have no idea why I’m explaining this because you’ll never concede the point),” he tweeted.

“He held a fundraiser for a guy who called protesting players ‘sons of b----s’ + campaigned for them to lose jobs. The working group is directly involved. You can see how that’s a conflict of interest that transcends politics. I respect SR’s work w RISE. Don’t get it? Can’t help.”

Diamond took exception with Long talking about Trump’s previous comments.

“You know what? Stop it with the antics. OK, go back into everybody’s past and see what they said,” she said. “I get tired of that too. You go back and you dig up and oh he said this and now he has to step down. Stop it. Let us all come together. If they gonna fight this social justice, if they want equality, come together, let’s do it. But ostracizing, criticizing, going back, this tit-for-tat, it’s time to stop it.”

The Dolphins said in a statement to ESPN that Ross made the decision last week.

“Stephen made the decision last week and informed the NFL and members of the working committee that he was going to step aside from the group and continue to focus his efforts on RISE,” a Dolphins spokesman told the network. “He believes in and is still fully committed to the work that has been done by the group and will always be a passionate supporter and tireless advocate for social justice causes, the fight for equal rights and education.”

Ross was initially criticized by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills over the Trump fundraiser. He said last week he spoke with Ross and they had “agreed to disagree.”