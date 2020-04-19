Devin Haney, champion boxer, denies racism charge after ‘white boy’ comment

Devin Haney, the 21-year-old lightweight champion boxer, took to Twitter Saturday to fight off allegations of racism after he reportedly said he would never lose a match “against a white boy.”

Haney, 21, tweeted that he is “not a racist” and will never be a racist.

“I just had a very positive conversation with Mauricio Suaiman, President of the WBC and confirmed to him directly my commitment to be a role model and my absolute rejection of discrimination of any kind!”

The New York Daily News reported that Haney told 78SPORTSTV Youtube page during a livestream interview that he will “never lose to a white boy I my life.”

“I don’t care what nobody got to say,” he said. “Listen, can’t no white boy beat me, I don’t care, on any day of the week. I fight a white boy 10 times, I’m gonna beat him 10 times.

The criticism was swift, even though boxers are notorious trash-talkers in between bouts.

"We should all respect everyone from every race and see who the best man is! I respect Devin Haney and I believe he didn't mean this with Racist intent but let's all respect each other for the love of the sport," Ryan Garcia, another boxer, tweeted.

