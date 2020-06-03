Devils' P.K. Subban donates $50G to fund for George Floyd's daughter, NHL matches donation

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban is leading by action, announcing Wednesday that he has donated $50,000 to a fund for the 6-year-old daughter of George Floyd, a donation that the NHL matched.

Subban posted a video to Twitter addressing the recent death of Floyd who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police last week.

“Change the game,” Subban said pointing to the phrase stitched on his hat. “I’ve been wearing it on my hat for a long, long time, for years. I wear it every day when I go to work and what does ‘change the game’ mean? ‘Change the game’ means change the narrative.”

Subban turned his attention to Gianna, Floyd’s daughter, who recently touched the hearts of many after a video of her saying “Daddy changed the world” was shared on social media Tuesday.

“This morning I donated $50,000 to her GoFundMe page, reached out to NHL and the NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and they have matched $50,000,” he said.

The 31-year-old Canadian defenseman continued: “I just want to reach out everybody, anyone who can donate please … donate if you can.”

Subban, a black hockey player, made a call for change in the wake of Floyd’s death.

“The narrative has been the same, no justice. There needs to be justice. This has to happen, change needs to come. But we need everyone," he said. "We need everyone and all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part. I am committed to that, I am committed to that through and through.”